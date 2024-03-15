Bataan fishermen receive livelihood aid from BFAR

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO-- Members of the 1Bataan Pawikan Conservation Alliance Network (1PawiCAN) recently received livelihood assistance from the Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources (BFAR) in Central Luzon.

The 1PawiCAN fisherfolk were awarded a total of 222 gill nets and 50 multifilament polyethylene nets for sustainable fishing.

BFAR Regional Director Wilfredo Cruz said the livelihood assistance aims to promote sustainable fishing practices while bolstering the economic well-being of the local community.

It is also expected to help conservation efforts in maintaining Central Luzon’s marine biodiversity, he added.

The agency said this marks a significant step in the partnership between BFAR Central Luzon and the 1PawiCAN.

By providing essential tools for sustainable fishing, the initiative aims to strike a balance between economic activities and the preservation of marine ecosystems, BFAR added.