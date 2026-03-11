Bataan folks benefit from Kadiwa program

Residents of Balanga City were able to purchase affordable rice and other staple goods from the Kadiwa ng Pangulo rolling store.

Some 600 residents of Barangay Cupang Proper availed of 10 kilograms each of rice under the “Benteng Bigas” program.

Somefor 6,000 kilograms of rice were distributed in the barangay on March 9, 2026

Beneficiaries said the program helped them save on rice and transportation costs.

They appreciated the convenience of having affordable rice delivered to their community, reducing the daily burden on families.

Kadiwa ng Pangulo rolling stores are part of the local and national governments’ efforts to make essential food commodities accessible and affordable, especially as rising fuel prices may raise the costs of transportation and basic goods.

The city government of Balanga partnered with the Department of Agriculture, the National Food Authority, and Food Terminal Incorporated, for the project.

The Kadiwa ng Pangulo program continues to promote direct farm-to-consumer marketing, in support of the national government’s food security agenda.