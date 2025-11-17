Bataan Freeport to host 2025 5150 FAB Triathlon

More than 300 athletes from 15 countries are ready to take on the challenge of the 2025 5150 FAB Triathlon, happening this weekend in the Freeport Area of Bataan (FAB).

Represented nations include Brazil, Canada, Finland, France, India, Ireland, Japan, Korea, Malaysia, New Zealand, Northern Mariana Islands, Philippines, Singapore, the United States, and the United Kingdom.

The race features a 1.5km swim at Camaya Coast, followed by a 40km single-loop bike that climbs through the Bagac-Mariveles Road and into the Roman Superhighway, and ends with a 10km two-loop run course finishing at the FAB Gym.

Because it’s a two-transition race, athletes will check in their bikes at Transition 1 (Camaya Coast) and run gear at Transition 2 (Visayas Avenue, FAB). A T1–T2 shuttle service will be available on race day, November 16, for all registered participants.

The Sunrise Sprint (S2) distance will also be held on the same day, covering a 750m swim, 20km bike, and 5km run – designed for beginner triathletes or those looking to end their season on a fun, fast note.

Adding to the weekend excitement, the FABulous Run will take place on Saturday at 5 PM, featuring a single-loop counter-clockwise course around Luzon Avenue within the Freeport.

Athlete Check-in, Kit Claim, and the Athlete Expo will be held at the AFAB Administration Building in Mariveles, while the Official Race Briefing is scheduled for Saturday, 2 PM at the FAB Auditorium.

“This event reflects our shared vision of promoting Bataan as both an economic and sports tourism hub,” said Administrator Hussein Pangandaman of the Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan (AFAB).

“The 5150 FAB Triathlon brings the world’s athletes to our shores and showcases our commitment to providing an environment that supports wellness, tourism, and community pride. We look forward to another successful staging of this world-class event," he added.

Princess Galura, President and General Manager of Sunrise Events, Inc. said they are proud to continue partnership with the Authority of the Freeport Area of Bataan (AFAB).

"The course is challenging but rewarding, with the perfect mix of open roads, scenic views, and community support. It’s a fitting finale to the 2025 triathlon season and an experience that celebrates both endurance and camaraderie," she said.

Among the athletes joining the start line are IRONMAN 70.3 World Championship finishers Mervin Santiago, Paolo Sauler, Reujen Lista and Vanessa Agdon; podium finishers James Van Ramoga, Kim Mangrobang, Gene Heart Quiambao, Erika Burgos, Bea Marie Quiambao; as well as homegrown athletes Cha Cruz, AFAB Port Operations Specialist and King Ivan Reyes of the Bureau of Fire Protection.

The 5150 TRIATHLON BATAAN & SUNRISE SPRINT is supported by AFAB and Camaya Coast as the Host Venue.

Event partners include Amlan, ION+, Philippine Sports Commission, Sal+Fin, Sante, Manila Bulletin, Tempo, and media partner Sportograf. The race is organized and produced by Sunrise Events Philippines.

For more information about the 2025 Damosa Land 5150 Triathlon, visit: https://www.ironman.com/races/5150-fab or sai.mayol@sunriseevents.com.ph