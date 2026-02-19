Bataan introduces PH's first HEV bus service

The country's first ever hybrid electrified vehicle (HEV) bus service has been introduced by the provincial government of Bataan in partnership with Genesis Transport Services Inc.

This is part of Bataan's continuing transport modernization efforts and in support of the national push for sustainable mobility.

The HEV bus service now serves commuters traveling between Bataan and Metro Manila, via the Parañaque Integrated Terminal Exchange, offering commuters a cleaner, more energy-efficient, and reliable travel option.

"This forms part of our goal to advance a more modern transport system that will help protect the environment by reducing carbon emissions and provide our fellow citizens with a more convenient, safe, and reliable journey,” said Governor Jose Enrique Garcia III.

Garcia authored the Electric Vehicle Industry Development Act (RA 11697), during his term as representative of the 2nd Congressional District of Bataan.

The initiative marks another step in Bataan’s adoption of electric mobility, complementing the province’s ongoing initiatives to expand sustainable and low-emission transport options for commuters. It supports the national electric vehicle agenda under RA 11697, which promotes cleaner, low-emission transportation and the development of EV infrastructure across the Philippines.

The provincial government has deployed fully electric vehicles for Metro Bataan Development Authority patrol operations along the Roman Superhighway, introduced free electric bus rides on selected routes, and expanded commuter options through transport network vehicle services.

To support the growing use of electric vehicles, the provincial government partnered with private establishments to provide free charging facilities, including stations at Vista Mall Bataan and SM City Bataan.

Charging and electric transport initiatives are in the pipeline.