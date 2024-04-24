Bataan, KEITI ink pact vs marine plastic waste

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO---The Provincial Government of Bataan and Korea Environmental Industry and Technology Institute (KEITI) signed an agreement to address the problem on marine plastic waste.

The implementation agreement calls for the creation of a Master Plan for Marine Plastic Waste Management under the Consulting Official Development Assistance project.

The project will produce pre-feasibility studies and Project Concept Papers for infrastructure projects, along with the implementation of protocols in Bataan and other identified areas in the country facing similar issues.

Under the agreement, the comprehensive master plan will provide solutions for the enhancement of environmental management in the province.

The initiative is expected to address challenges posed by marine plastics.

With funding and commitment, the partnership between Bataan and KEITI marks a significant stride in environmental stewardship.