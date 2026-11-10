Bataan rob-slay suspect arrested in Pampanga

A 41-year-old woman, involved in the killing of a market vendor in Dinalupihan, Bataan, was arrested in Barangay San Pablo II, Lubao on Monday, November 9.

The 62-year old victim was stabbed to death in her ready-to-wear clothing stall at the Dinalupihan Public Market in Barangay San Ramon on November 6.

Investigators are looking into the suspect’s reported debts amounting to about ₱2-million as a possible motive.

Police however said that the circumstances behind the killing have yet to be established.

The suspect is currently detained at the Dinalupihan Municipal Police Station.

Brigadier General Jess Mendez, director of Police Regional Office III, said police units must strengthen coordination to prevent suspects from evading arrest.

“When a crime happens, our police units must move as one. We cannot afford delays or gaps in coordination that give suspects a chance to escape. Every lead must be pursued, and every effort must be made to bring those responsible before the law,” Mendez said.