Bataan oil spill under control; environmental threats remain

MANILA – A researcher on Wednesday said the Bataan oil spill caused by sunken MT Terra Nova is now under control, but warned the public that environmental threats remain.

"Right now, I am confident it's under control, but still there are threats. Hopefully in the next seven to 10 days the oil could be siphoned off," said MSU-Iligan professor and Department of Science and Technology lead researcher on oil spill, Hernando Bacosa, in a televised public briefing.

The oil tanker carried 1.5 million liters of industrial oil, but Bacosa said less than 100,000 liters have leaked.

He added that the capsized tanker reached 30-meters deep, so divers could see and seal this.

This, he said, is shallow compared to the Mindoro oil spill in 2023, when the MT Princess Empress tanker was found 400 meters underwater.

Bacosa clarified that while the Bataan oil spill is under control, the threats remain since the tanker is still there.

"Threats to environment remain as long as the oil is not siphoned off," he continued.

Industrial oil could affect phytoplankton that shrimps and fishes eat, Bacosa said.

Another threat is when the oil reaches the shores, creating a foul smell that could affect breathing and the lungs.

Bacosa also said the public should take precautions against getting in contact and smelling the oil. Use gloves and avoid inhaling the oil as this could cause dizziness, he said.

Oil spill also result in fishing ban, affecting the livelihood of many, he added.

"Oil spill is threat to environment and the economy. Be prepared and alert," Bacosa said. (PNA)