Bataan residents get nego karts from DOLE

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO --- The Department of Labor and Employment (DOLE) recently awarded 12 livelihood beneficiaries from Dinalupihan town in Bataan province with Negosyo sa Kariton or nego karts and start-up materials.

DOLE said the recipients were selected individuals from Dinalupihan town under the Adopt a Family program of the Municipal Health Office.

The P360,000-worth of grants awarded include vending carts, single burners with gas tanks, and frozen products such as kikiam, fish balls, squid balls, hotdogs, tofu, and cooking tools, among others.

“The beneficiaries were chosen to receive livelihood Nego Kart, a valuable resource to help them start or enhance their small businesses and uplift the lives of their families, providing them with a means to become financially independent and improve their everyday living,” the DOLE said.

The Nego Kart project aims to provide decent livelihood opportunities for vulnerable and marginalized workers in the country's informal sector by offering assistance for capacity building in their entrepreneurial ventures.

The initiative is under DOLE's Integrated Livelihood Program.