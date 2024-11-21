Battered by typhoons

The Philippines was hit by successive strong typhoons that came one after another. According to the Japan Meteorological Agency, it was the first time since records began in 1951 that so many storms co-existed in the Pacific basin in November. It was an unusual occurrence.

According to NASA’s Earth Polychromatic Imaging Camera imager on the Deep Space Climate Observatory, the four storms namely Yinxing (Marce) , Toraji (Nika) , Usagi (Ofel) , and Man-Yi (Pepito) were all observed on November 11 lined up in the Pacific either approaching the Philippines or had already passed over the islands and surrounding areas.

Making matters worse is the fact that all of them were Super Typhoons. Marce and Nika reached signal No. 4 while Ofel and Pepito peaked at Signal No. 5. There were four tropical cyclones for November alone. Counting from October 21, six strong tropical cyclones hit the Philippines in less than a month. Are the stronger and more frequent typhoons due to climate change? It’s possible.

A study was done to investigate typhoon Carina’s (Gaemi) strong winds which struck the Philippines in July this year. It was done by analysing category 4-equivalent storms in the Western North Pacific basin, a region that includes the South China and Philippine seas. By statistically modelling storms in a 1.2°C cooler climate, this model showed that climate change was responsible for an increase of about 30% in the number of such storms (now 6-7 times per year, up from 5 times), and equivalently that the maximum wind speeds of similar storms are now 3.9 meter per second (around 7%) more intense (www.worldweatherattribution.org).

The unusual weather system came at a time when the 29th Conference of Parties of the United Nations Framework Convention on Climate Change is being held in Baku, Azerbaijan. The meeting started in November 11 and ends today, November 22. World leaders are discussing the future of the planet in the wake of a changing climate. The Philippines is one of the countries in the world that is vulnerable to the impacts of climate change. The recent successive super typhoons is proof of this.

From the news reports I read on the internet, it seems that reaching a deal would be tough. The conference has been soured by disagreements and pessimism about shifts in global politics. There were more division than unity. Hit by recent super typhoons, the Philippines is closely following the negotiations on the proposed climate fund of at least $1.3 trillion a year by 2035 to help developing countries manage climate impacts.

The victory of Donald Trump in the US presidential election is feared to be a setback on global efforts to stop global warming. When he assumes office in January, President Trump is expected to pull the US out of the Paris climate agreement for the second time. The first pull-out was in 2017. The U.S. rejoined the global pact when Joe Biden becamePresident. Trump was quoted as saying “we don’t have a global warming problem”, and that climate change is a “hoax”. The United States contributes around 14.4% of global carbon dioxide emissions, making it the second largest contributor to global carbon emissions after China.