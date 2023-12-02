Bayan Muna hails reopening of GRP-NDFP peace talks

MABALACAT CITY -- Bayan Muna Chair Neri Colmenares and Executive Vice-President Carlos Isagani Zarate welcomed "with guarded optimism" the reopening of the peace negotiations between the Government of the Republic of the Philippines (GRP) and the National Democratic Front of the Philippines (NDFP).

"We hope that this resumption of the peace talks would continue until the causes of the armed conflict would finally be addressed to attain just and lasting peace for the country," Zarate, former Bayan Muna Partylist Congressman, said.

"With the myriad of challenges being encountered by Filipinos today from the climate crisis, low wages, runaway inflation, education crisis, China's incursion in our territory, the equally dangerous U.S. militarist and interventionist policy, among others, we trust that this agreement of jumpstarting the stalled talks would eventually lead to its logical end - that is a political settlement for the betterment of our country," Zarate added.

For his part, Colmenares aired a plea to all government bodies including the Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP) and the Philippine National Police (PNP) to support this endeavour.

"We have heard reports of destabilisation from the military and police ranks and we urge those planning these moves, as well as the other spoilers and saboteurs, to desist from doing this as it will only worsen the situation of our country," Colmenares said.

"The Filipino people want a just and lasting peace by addressing the roots of the conflict. Lets give peace a chance. The Filipino people want a just and lasting peace, the Filipino people need a just and lasting peace," he added.