BAYANIHAN: THE BDO WAY

Always finding ways, even beyond the confines of the bank’s four walls.
This time, spearheaded by BDO Foundation, and in line with the BDO Employee Volunteer Program, more than 630 employees were mobilized nationwide for the recent Brigada Eskwela 2026.
Ahead of the opening of classes, teachers, parents, community members and volunteers worked side by side---in true bayanihan fashion---to prepare public schools for the new school year, providing much needed support to six public schools which would welcome thousands of eager learners.
The volunteers spruced up Gregoria De Jesus Elementary School, Caloocan City, Metro Manila; Daanghari Elementary School, Navotas City, Metro Manila; Navotas I Elementary School, Navotas City, Metro Manila; Ilagan South Central School, Ilagan City, Isabela; Dansolihon Elementary School, Cagayan De Oro City, Misamis Oriental; and Hermenegilda F. Gloria Memorial Elementary School, Dumaguete City, Negros Oriental.
Together, they cleaned classrooms, repainted walls and furniture, planted vegetable seedlings in school gardens, and carried out minor repairs and maintenance work to help create learning spaces where students can learn and thrive.
The improvements were made possible through the combined efforts of volunteers and members of the school communities, reflecting the essence of Brigada Eskwela—a shared commitment to help schools provide better learning environments for Filipino children.
To support the Brigada Eskwela, BDO also donated more than 500 gallons of paint, over 1,400 painting materials, more than 400 cleaning materials, and 80 trays of vegetable seedlings.
Education officials welcomed the initiative and underscored the value of community partnerships in supporting schools.
“By showing up today, pinatutunayan niyo po na buhay na buhay pa ang espiritu ng bayanihan sa Pilipinas,” said Dr. Rita E. Riddle, CESO V, assistant regional director of the Department of Education National Capital Region. (“By showing up today, you have proven that the spirit of bayanihan in the Philippines is truly alive.”)
Dr. Cecille G. Carandang, CESO V, schools division superintendent of the DepEd Schools Division Office of Caloocan, highlighted the deeper meaning behind the volunteers’ contributions.
“Hindi lamang kayo nagdala ng mga pintura, basahan o walis. Ang tunay niyo pong dinala ay pag-asa,” she said. (“You just didn’t bring gallons of paint, rags or brooms. What you really brought was hope.”)
Representing the Office of the President of BDO Unibank, Chief of Staff Jerome C. Guevarra, thanked the volunteers and school communities for working together to support the education and well-being of Filipino learners.
“It is my distinct privilege to present to you the employee volunteers of BDO and thank you for giving us a chance to participate in your advocacy of supporting and ensuring the education and well-being of our youth,” he said.
For BDO Foundation President Mario A. Deriquito, even simple acts of service can make a meaningful difference in a child's education journey.
“We are here to express and show our solidarity with all the people who work very hard every day to ensure that our children will have a bright future,” he said.
Addressing the BDO volunteers, he said, “We will clean the assigned classrooms. We will repaint them. We will repaint some of the furniture. We may also do some minor repairs. These may seem small, but all of these things taken together is an investment in every child's education journey.”
Thousands of students returned to cleaner, safer and more welcoming schools as communities across the country came together in the spirit of bayanihan for Brigada Eskwela 2026.
For more than a decade, BDO is relentlessly finding ways to support schools through Brigada Eskwela and other education initiatives. Through employee volunteerism and partnerships with local communities, the organization continues to help create learning environments where students can thrive and pursue their dreams. (Jovi T. De Leon)
Smarter solutions for Pampanga businesses
Pampanga’s economy continues to expand, from retail and healthcare to logistics and IT-enabled services, Kapampangan companies are managing higher transaction volumes while also improving what they offer their employees.
With expansion and growth, businesses are under increasing pressure to operate efficiently while meeting the evolving expectations of both customers and employees.
BDO, of course, has a way. Today, payroll is no longer purely seen as an administrative function. More companies are exploring how it can be used to deliver meaningful benefits to employees.
BDO’s Cash Management Services (CMS) places payroll at the center of this shift. Through its enhanced payroll package, corporates gain access to an end-to-end solution that simplifies salary processing while enabling them to provide additional value to their employees.
“Companies today are looking for ways to support their employees beyond compensation,” said Carlo B. Nazareno, BDO Unibank Senior Vice President and Head of the Transaction Banking Group – Cash Management Services. “With our payroll solution, corporates can streamline disbursements and extend benefits such as insurance coverage, helping them give more to their workforce while maintaining operational efficiency.
With BDO Payroll, companies can efficiently process salaries in real time—even on weekends and outside regular banking hours. This flexibility is valuable for industries such as business process outsourcing, where work schedules vary, and timely salary access is essential.
What makes BDO distinctive is its ability to help companies extend benefits beyond salaries. Through the payroll package, corporate clients can provide employees with free life and non-life insurance coverage, supporting financial protection and peace of mind at no added cost to employees.
Meanwhile, employees benefit from easier access to their funds through BDO’s extensive network of branches, ATMs, digital channels, along with exclusive offers on financial products such as loans and credit cards.
A more connected approach to cash management
Beyond payroll, businesses are taking a more holistic approach to managing their financial flows. BDO’s CMS is built on three key pillars: collections, disbursements, and information—enabling companies to move funds efficiently while maintaining visibility across transactions.
Access to timely and accurate information plays a critical role. With improved visibility into incoming collections and outgoing payments, businesses can better plan cash flow, manage liquidity, and make more informed decisions.
Expanding collection capabilities
As business activity grows in key areas such as Clark and San Fernando, companies are expanding how they collect payments, moving beyond limited channels to provide greater convenience for customers.
BDO supports this through over-the-counter payments, ATM-based transactions, and online banking, helping streamline reconciliation while improving customer accessibility.
Businesses can also leverage solutions such as the Bills Payment Arrangement, which expands collection capabilities by enabling payments across multiple touchpoints.
Driving efficiency through integrated solutions
Payroll remains a key driver of efficiency, alongside other financial obligations such as government payments. Through integrated platforms, businesses can manage these transactions with real-time monitoring and reporting.
The combination of collections, disbursements, and information allows businesses to create a more responsive financial environment that supports both day-to-day operations and long-term planning while empowering them to deliver more for their customers and employees as well.
To explore tailored financial solutions for your business, visit participating BDO branches across Pampanga, including Clark and San Fernando. Enjoy exclusive rewards until July 24, 2026, and take part in the BDO Fiesta on August 1 at SM City Pampanga. (Jovi T. De Leon)