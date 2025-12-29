BCDA, ACMobility to install EV charging stations at NCC

Driving electric vehicles in New Clark City (NCC) is set to become more convenient.

This, following an agreement forged by the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and ACMobility to establish electric vehicle charging station (EVCS) parking slots in the area.

Under the agreement, ACMobility will lease a portion of the National Government Administrative Center in New Clark City for the construction, operation, and maintenance of the EVCS parking slots.

BCDA said the initiative supports its goal of developing NCC into a self-sustaining community by improving access to low-emission transportation.

The state-owned agency added that the project also builds on earlier rollout of EV charging stations in Camp John Hay.

The agreement signing was witnessed by ACMobility Head of Mobility Infrastructure Ma. Alicia Carla Buencamino and BCDA Officer-in-Charge Senior Vice President for Conversion and Development Mark Torres.