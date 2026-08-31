BCDA backs P14B NCC water project

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) has granted Original Proponent Status (OPS) to the consortium of Maynilad Water Services, Inc. and Korea Water Resources Corporation (K-Water) for a proposed ?14.8-billion water supply and wastewater management project in New Clark City.

The project is designed to strengthen the emerging economic hubís utility backbone by providing reliable water services and an integrated wastewater management system as residential, commercial, institutional and industrial developments continue to expand.

BCDA said the proposed system will ensure that wastewater in the area is properly treated in compliance with environmental and wastewater treatment standards.

ìGrowth requires infrastructure that can keep up with it. Water and wastewater are fundamental to that growth; and we want New Clark City to have a system that is reliable, sustainable and built to meet the needs of the metropolis for the long term,î BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua M. Bingcang said.

The project is expected to provide the utility capacity needed to support New Clark Cityís growing investment base and accommodate the requirements of businesses and communities.

An integrated water and wastewater system may also help attract industries that require dependable utility services, including advanced manufacturing, data centers and other high-value economic activities.

BCDA said the development of the green cityís utility infrastructure and economic and physical infrastructure are part of its strategy to establish New Clark City as a sustainable, resilient and future-ready urban center.

ìWe are building New Clark City for the decades ahead. That means putting in place the basic systems that will allow businesses to invest, communities to grow and the city to manage its resources responsibly,î Bingcang said.

The BCDA Board granted the consortium its Original Proponent Status on August 28, 2026, following the agencyís evaluation and negotiations with the proponents.

With the OPS granted, the project will proceed to the required approval process before moving to the next stage of the public-private partnership (PPP) processóthe Swiss Challenge.

Under this process, other qualified private sector proponents may submit competing proposals, subjecting the project to a competitive challenge before the contract is awarded.

The contract award is targeted for December 2026, subject to the completion of the applicable PPP process, required approvals and other conditions.