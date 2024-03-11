BCDA brings home 4 deals at recent AU business summit

CLARK FREEPORT—The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) is bringing to the Philippines four agreements with Australian companies in the field of smart city solutions, aimed at making the Philippine economy more agile and creating more gainful jobs for the Filipinos.

These deals secured by the BCDA forms part of the ₱86-billion (US$ 1.53-billion) investments signed during the Philippine Business Forum on the sidelines of the ASEAN-Australia Special Summit in Melbourne, Australia on Monday, March 4.

The Philippine delegation was led by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr and attended by the country’s top economic and business leaders.

Agreements signed are consistent with the efforts of Special Assistant to the President for Investment and Economic Affairs Frederick Go to bring in more foreign capital and business expertise to the Philippines, especially in critical sectors such as information and communications technology (ICT), energy, and infrastructure.

“These agreements will help not just the BCDA but the whole country to navigate toward a safe and sustainable future in terms of digital transformation and renewable energy transition. Through these deals, we will also be able to drive inclusive economic growth and create more high-quality employment opportunities for those living within the economic zones we operate,” BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua Bingcang said.

During the visit to Australia, the BCDA signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Kaizen ANZ Pty Ltd for the development, design, construction, commissioning, and funding of a Tier-3 Data Center in Poro Point Freeport Zone, La Union. This will provide the Philippines with a robust and scalable infrastructure for secure and efficient computer, network, and storage technology capabilities.

Another MOU was signed between BCDA and St. Battalion GigaFactory Inc. on the expansion of next-generation battery manufacturing in the Philippines. This upgrade would entail an increase from 600 megawatt hour (MWh) to two gigawatt hour (GWh) by 2030 and the availability of at least four more ready-built factories in New Clark City, Capas, Tarlac. This expansion is estimated to create an additional 500 employment opportunities.

Aside from the data center in Poro Point and expansion of next-generation battery manufacturing in New Clark City, the BCDA also inked an MOU with Energy Decarb Pty Ltd to deploy decarbonization solutions in New Clark City and other BCDA properties. This deal includes the orchestration of renewable energy, storage, and e-mobility, aimed at reducing energy costs and reliance on grid power.

Lastly, BCDA signed an MOU with Passenger Urban and Rapid Vehicles Solutions Inc. to explore potential opportunities for providing electric vehicle fleets of various types within its properties. This would include the design, installation, and operation of fast-charging stations.

New Clark City is a 9,450-hectare greenfield development inside the Clark Freeport and Special Economic Zone positioned to be an inclusive, resilient, sustainable, and smart city. Poro Point, meanwhile, is a 236.5-hectare prime location for investments and tourism in North Luzon, with its access to an airport, seaport and other tourism facilities, including the 65-hectare Mediterranean-inspired Thunderbird Resorts.