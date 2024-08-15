BCDA, Danish firm to work for NCC decarbonization

CLARK FREEPORT ---- The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), in partnership with a Danish company, recently rolled out the green map for New Clark City’s sustainability.

In a joint forum workshop, the BCDA and Danfoss Inc. discussed energy efficiency and decarbonization strategies crucial to BCDA’s commitment to developing New Clark City as a smart and green urban space.

The Royal Danish Embassy supported the event.

Ambassador Franz-Michael Mellbin of the Royal Danish Embassy in Manila led other dignitaries during the event.

Mellbin said their government will help BCDA “optimize New Clark City for energy efficiency” by sharing their expertise in green solutions and innovations.

BCDA chairman Delfin N. Lorenzana and BCDA president and chief executive officer Joshua M. Bingcang, Danfoss Asia Pacific Regional President Jan Schoemaker, Danfoss SEA-South Head Manuel Ong, and Danfoss Philippines Inc. General Manager Allan Almendrala graced the event.

Danfoss Inc., is a company committed to meeting global climate and energy goals. It offers the best-in-class technology and solutions to drive the green transition through energy efficiency, machine productivity, lower emissions, and electrification.