BCDA, Decathlon provide employment for Aetas

CLARK FREEPORT — At least three Aeta women from Barangay Sapang Bato in Angeles City and Sitio Kalangitan in Tarlac were recently hired as sales representatives at one of the world’s largest sporting goods retailers.

The three Aeta women were hired by Decathlon at their concept store at SM City Clark.

This is under the social programs of Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and Decathlon Philippines.

The project aims to build a culture of social contribution by improving livelihood opportunities especially to vulnerable households in surrounding communities in Pampanga and Tarlac.

As part of Decathlon’s corporate inclusion program, 15 men and women from Aeta communities in Tarlac and Pampanga were shortlisted by BCDA to attend a series of briefing and tour as well as customer service training with Decathlon sports leaders - in an aim to prepare them for future employment.

“As we bring economic opportunities in Northern and Central Luzon through the cities we develop, we must make a conscious effort to bring those opportunities to all, especially to vulnerable households within those communities. This holiday season, we at BCDA believe that the best present we can give to the project-affected communities is linking them to employment opportunities that may help improve their quality of life. This would not be possible without our partners, like Decathlon Philippines, whose values are very much aligned with ours,” BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua M. Bingcang said.

A study conducted by the Asian Development Bank showed that roughly 23.93 percent of households in Central Luzon were identified as vulnerable.

Their estimated monthly incomes fall within or below the ?9,999 bracket.

This partnership endeavor aims to help address that by linking members of its project-affected communities to employment opportunities within BCDA’s properties.

Tarlac serves as home to BCDA’s flagship project, the 9,450-hectare New Clark City, a greenfield development positioned to be an inclusive, resilient, sustainable, and smart city. This major metropolis is being developed to help decongest Metro Manila and serve as an investment hub to catalyze growth in Central and Northern Luzon.

Pampanga covers Clark Freeport, a modern industrial estate that has been a key driver of progress in Central Luzon; as well as the Clark International Airport Complex, a master planned mixed-use commercial and business center located adjacent to Clark International Airport.