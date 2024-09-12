BCDA, DENR execs face charges

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — Top executives of the Bases Conversion Development Authority (BCDA), Clark Development Corporation (CDC), and the Department of Environment and Natural Resources (DENR) are facing charges before the Office of the Ombudsman for insisting to close the sanitary landfill in Capas, Tarlac.

The Metro Clark Waste Management Corporation (MCWMC) filed the complaint at the Office of the Ombudsman on September 9, 2024.

Defendants on the graft case include BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua “Jake” M. Bingcang; BCDA Chairman Delfin N. Lorenzana; CDC President Agnes Devanadera; DENR Director Jacqueline A. Caancan; and BCDA officer in charge Gizela Z. Kalalo acting BCDA Vice President for Legal Affairs.

The officials were accused of “grave misconduct and conduct prejudicial to the best interest of service.”

The MCWMC has requested the Ombudsman to issue a preventive suspension order against the officials to prevent possible tampering of evidence and to protect witnesses.

The Ombudsman case stemmed from the officials’ actions to shorten MCWMC’s 50-year lease, set to expire in 2049, to October 2024, affecting the Kalangitan Sanitary Landfill.

The original expiry year in 2049 is pursuant to the Investors’ Lease Act and Executive Order (EO) No. 429, Series of 1997.

The complaint stated that BCDA is allegedly favoring at least 10 waste management companies to undertake the waste management and disposal of more than 150 LGUs.

“Their direct communication to inform the LGUs of their chosen waste management companies had induced DENR Director Caancan to actually choose and recommend to the affected LGUs, without any public bidding, the 10 waste management companies to undertake the LGUs’ waste disposal and management which are currently being undertaken by MCWMC,” the complaint read.

This move by the agencies allegedly caused undue injury to MCWMC through partiality and evident bad faith of the said public officers.

The complaint added that “the actions of the respondents are clearly unreasonable, unfair, and oppressive against the German consortium, now represented by complainant MCWMC that after being encouraged or invited to avail of the provisions of RA7652 of the “Investors’ Lease Act” and EO 429, Series of 1997 and invested almost USD 7 Million, the respondent-officials of BCDA and CDC who were not even present at the time of the signing of the Contract regarding the lease of the 100-hectare property between CDC and MCWMC, will just cut short the lease term.”

The MCWMC said it expects the Office of the Ombudsman to conduct preliminary investigation and hearings next week.

The BCDA and CDC told SunStar Pampanga that they did not receive a copy of the complaint yet.