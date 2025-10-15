BCDA explores renewable energy resources for NCC

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said it has partnered with Filipino tech firm CostPlus, Inc. to explore the development of innovative renewable energy solutions in New Clark City and other BCDA-managed properties.

BCDA President Joshua Bingcang and CostPlus, Inc. President Anand Mahtani formalized the partnership with the signing of a memorandum of understanding (MOU) that will pave the way for feasibility studies on energy initiatives.

“With partners like CostPlus, we are confident that together we can unlock the full clean energy potential of New Clark City, and show the rest of the country that green development and economic growth can go hand in hand,” Bingcang said.

Under the agreement, proposed projects include the development of a 5-megawatt microgrid system powered by solar energy, battery storage, and auxiliary power technologies.

Another major component is the establishment of a 20-metric ton per day waste-to-energy (WTE) facility, designed to convert solid waste into compressed natural gas (CNG) that can be used to fuel public transportation.

The facility is expected to produce high-grade fertilizers as a valuable by-product.

“[BCDA] is looking at building a city for the sustainable future to showcase to the world that green technology and a clean, sustainable environment for development can exist here in the Philippines," Mahtani said.

The executive waste will be converted into compressed natural gas, providing a sustainable energy source to support the fuel needs of jeepneys.

In a symbolic gesture marking the start of the partnership, CostPlus, Inc. donated an electric bus to BCDA, demonstrating both parties’ commitment to advance green mobility and the government’s broader sustainability agenda.

The event was also witnessed by Indian Ambassador to the Philippines Shri Harsh Kumar Jain, and other executivesm.