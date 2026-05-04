BCDA, firm forge partnership for "cleaner" power systems

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said it has formalized a partnership with Esyasoft Technologies Asia to accelerate the country’s energy transition through cleaner, more reliable, and future-ready power systems that will strengthen energy security and support sustainable infrastructure development.

The government agency said collaboration will advance environmentally and socially responsible initiatives, while helping deliver quality infrastructure aligned with BCDA’s smart city agenda in New Clark City and other BCDA-managed properties.

BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua M. Bingcang and Esyasoft Technologies Southeast Asia Chief Executive Officer Madhususan Sreedharan signed a memorandum of understanding establishing a framework for cooperation.

The partnership seeks to provide secure, cost-efficient, and environmentally responsible energy solutions to meet the growing demands of New Clark City, which is being positioned as a next-generation investment destination for industries that require dependable and sustainable power.

“This kind of infrastructure is more than physical development. It is about building systems that improve the daily lives of the public we serve,” Bingcang said. “This partnership aligns with the national government’s direction of advancing sustainable, renewable, and clean energy solutions.”

Once implemented, the project is expected to deliver innovative energy solutions, including the development and deployment of Battery Energy Storage Systems (BESS), which can enhance grid stability, strengthen energy security, optimize energy use, and support the wider integration of renewable energy sources.

“There is a big global push for gigawatt hours of energy and battery energy storage. We are aiming for a major battery energy storage solution in the Philippines,” Sreedharan said.

Under the agreement, BCDA will support Esyasoft in preparing feasibility studies covering the technical and commercial viability of proposed energy transition investments.

The agency and the firm vowed to work through information exchange, consultations, and joint exploration of projects that reduce greenhouse gas emissions and advance sustainable infrastructure development.