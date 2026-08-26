BCDA hits 75% reforestation target at New Clark City

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA), together with Pag-IBIG Fund, Fort Bonifacio Development Corporation (FBDC), and members of the Aeta community, has reached 75 percent of its 2026 reforestation target after planting 506 native tree saplings in New Clark City.

The initiative included the turnover of 20 sacks of fertilizer to Aeta farmers from Sitio Sapang Kawayan.

The government agency said the project supports agricultural productivity and sustainable livelihoods in communities surrounding New Clark City.

BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua M. Bingcang led the activity. He was joined by Pag-IBIG Fund Chief Executive Officer Marilene C. Acosta, FBDC Chief Operating Officer Enrique B. Manuel Jr., BCDA officers and employees, private sector representatives l, and members of the indigenous people community.

With the latest tree-planting activity, BCDA said it has planted a total of 1,500 native trees this year, getting closer to its goal of planting 2,000 saplings by the end of the rainy season.

The agency added that it planted 2,300 native trees in 2025 as part of its environmental program.

The newly planted trees include native species such as amugis, dao, banaba, bani, narra, molave, and siar. These species were selected for their potential to support biodiversity, stabilize soil, prevent erosion, sequester carbon, and strengthen green spaces near waterways as New Clark City continues to develop.

“Building New Clark City has never been just about infrastructure. It is about creating opportunities while protecting the environment and supporting the communities that have long called this place home. Every tree we plant today is an investment in a greener, healthier, and more sustainable future for generations of Filipinos,” Bingcang said.

Members of the Aeta community participated in the tree-planting activity.

“Strong communities are built when development creates opportunities for everyone. Supporting our partner farmers is one way we can help strengthen local livelihoods while ensuring that progress is shared with the communities around New Clark City,” Bingcang said.