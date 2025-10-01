BCDA inks deals with Japanese gov't, firms

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) has forged three deals with the Japanese government and private firms to advance the development of the agency's properties, particularly in the fields of waste management, renewable energy, telecommunications, and sustainable development.

During an official mission to Tokyo, Japan, BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua Bingcang signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with Japanese industrial and engineering firm Kanadevia Corporation (KVC) for the conduct of preliminary feasibility studies on the development of a waste-to-energy (WTE) facility in New Clark City in Capas, Tarlac.

Bingcang said this project aligns with the BCDA’s goal of transforming New Clark City into a green and resilient metropolis by introducing sustainable solutions and fostering a circular economy.

The BCDA also forged another MOU with Japanese telecommunications firms, IPS Inc. and InfiniVAN Inc., to explore potential projects that will maximize the utilization of the state-run firm's information and communications technology (ICT) assets in the Poro Point Freeport Zone in La Union and other zones.

The BCDA said this project will contribute to the implementation of the Luzon Bypass Infrastructure Program by ensuring that high-speed internet connectivity reaches local communities and benefits Filipinos.

The BCDA also formalized its partnership with the Japan Bank for International Cooperation (JBIC) for the development of projects that champion energy transition and support environmental and social sustainability.

Under this MOU, JBIC will help in reinforcing BCDA’s relations with the Japanese business community and promote Japanese companies’ participation in the green and sustainable initiatives of the Philippines.

JBIC has expressed its willingness to consider strategic funding options to support BCDA projects.

“With our Japanese partners, we are advancing projects that tackle waste management through renewable energy, strengthen digital connectivity for communities, and promote sustainable development in our economic zones. More than infrastructure, these collaborations will deliver direct benefits to Filipinos by creating jobs, attracting investments, and improving quality of life. BCDA is proud to stand with Japan in shaping a greener, smarter, and more resilient Philippines,” Bingcang said.

The signing of the three MOUs was held on September 30 at the Philippine Embassy in Tokyo as part of the BCDA’s four-day official mission to Tokyo, which will run until October 3.

"These agreements are more than just documents; they represent a shared commitment to collaboration, innovation, and sustainable growth. We are confident that these MOUs will pave the way for more meaningful business opportunities, foster stronger partnerships, and deliver tangible benefits not only to the companies involved but also to the broader Philippine-Japan economic relationship,” Philippine Ambassador to Japan Mylene De Joya Garcia-Albano said.

The Philippine delegation will also meet with officials of the Japan Overseas Infrastructure Investment Corporation for Transport and Urban Development to align directions and strategies for the development of New Clark City.

The BCDA team will also conduct a site visit to the Shinagawa Waste-to-Energy Plant to benchmark WTE operations and observe the management and technical aspects of the facilities.