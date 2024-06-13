BCDA: LGUs back dev't plans for Capas landfill

CLARK FREEPORT— The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said that local government units (LGUs) in Tarlac have expressed support to the agency's plan to redevelop the Kalangitan sanitary landfill in Capas into a "more productive and high-impact project that will accelerate growth in the province and provide jobs to more Filipinos."

BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua Bingcang said he met with officials of the Provincial Government of Tarlac, led by Governor Susan A. Yap, Vice Governor Carlito S. David, Board Member Joy Gilbert Lamorena and Board Member Henry Cruz on May 29, 2024.

During the meeting, Bingcang said they discussed the impending expiration of Metro Clark Waste Management Corp.’s (MCWMC) contract for the Kalangitan sanitary landfill in Capas October this year.

In a separate meeting last June 5, 2024, Bingcang said he updated Capas Mayor Roseller Rodriguez on the matter.

During these meetings, the BCDA said it laid out the plan to redevelop the 100-hectare property where the Kalangitan sanitary landfill is located once the facility has been turned over and decommissioned.

“The 100-hectare landfill area will be rezoned under our New Clark City Master Development Plan. We estimate about 30,000 jobs to be generated from the industrial redevelopment of the area,” Bingcang said.

The BCDA said that Yap, as well as Rodriguez, welcomed the agency's plan.

In preparation for the end of MCWMC’s contract, the BCDA presented the Tarlac LGUs of the available facilities that they may tap to address the province’s solid waste management requirements.

The BCDA and Provincial Government of Tarlac also discussed the initiatives undertaken by both parties in a bid to modernize solid waste management services in the province.