BCDA, LIPAD execs meet with new DOT secretary

To advance tourism in Central and Northern Luzon, top executives of the Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and LIPAD Corporation met with newly-appointed Tourism Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay recently.

The officials are eyeing the alignment of initiatives aimed at building a globally-competitive tourism ecosystem, anchored on BCDA-managed ecozones and the Clark International Airport (CRK).

Led by BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua M. Bingcang and LIPAD President and Chief Executive Officer Noel F. Manankil, the group presented updates on key infrastructures in Clark airport.

They also discussed efforts to position the airport as the region's premier gateway. These included plans for CRK's second runway, and a direct pedestrian bridge linking the airport to the station of the North-South Commuter Railway.

LIPAD also highlighted opportunities to strengthen the region's tourism sector through expanded air connectivity, regional tourism packages, and the rising sports and golf tourism in Clark and New Clark City.

The meeting focused on implementing the landmark partnership forged by BCDA and the Department of Tourism (DOT) earlier this year.

The agreement is expected to pave the way for joint destination marketing, tourism development, and destination management initiatives across BCDA properties.

Officials of the BCDA, LIPAD, and DOT reaffirmed their commitment to harness the region’s assets and position Central and Northern Luzon as a destination for tourism and investment.