BCDA named top-performing GOCC

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) has once again earned its place among the top-performing government-owned and -controlled corporations (GOCC) in the country.

This after the agency remitted P2.6 billion dividends to the national treasury this year.

During the GOCC Day celebration at Malacañang on July 8, 2026, BCDA was recognized as one of the 15 state-run corporations in the prestigious “Billionaires’ Club,” composed of GOCCs that remitted more than P1 billion in dividends to the Bureau of the Treasury.

“This recognition is a testament to BCDA’s unwavering commitment to responsible governance and fiscal discipline. Every dividend we remit represents the value we create through strategic investments and sustainable development. As we continue transforming former military lands into centers of economic growth, we remain focused on delivering greater returns to the government, supporting national development priorities, and creating more opportunities for Filipinos,” said BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua Bingcang.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., during the ceremony, commended GOCCs for its role in strengthening the country's fiscal position and supporting programs that benefit Filipinos.

“Every peso that you have remitted strengthens the government’s capacity to deliver better services without imposing additional tax burden on ordinary Filipinos. It is proof that sound governance and fiscal responsibility can create opportunities for our people while sparing them from bearing greater financial sacrifice,” Marcos said.

This year, some 50 GOCCs are expected to remit P147.15 billion in dividends to the national government.

Of this amount, P139.8 billion has already been collected, surpassing the previous year’s level by 29 percent.

The President said these funds are enough to build 40,000 classrooms, 165,000 homes, or 9,300 kilometers of farm-to-market roads.

“Every dividend [GOCCs] remit strengthens the capacity of the government to invest in the future of the Filipino people,” Finance Secretary Frederick D. Go said. “These dividends do more than strengthen our public finances. They help expand investments in infrastructure, education, healthcare, and other programs that support our country’s progress.”

BCDA subsidiaries -- Clark Development Corporation, Clark International Airport Corporation, Poro Point Management Corporation, and John Hay Management Corporation -- were likewise recognized for their strong financial performance and valuable contributions to nation-building.

They remitted dividends amounting to P2.597 billion, P585.71 million, P16.67 million, and P11.51 million, respectively.

Aside from dividend remittance, the BCDA also contributed P3.09 billion to the Bureau of the Treasury this year in support of the Armed Forces of the Philippines Modernization Program.