BCDA receives two Gold Stevie Awards

CLARK FREEPORT— The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) has made history by being the only national government agency from the Philippines to bag two Gold Stevie awards in the 2024 International Business Awards held at the InterContinental Hotel in Istanbul, Turkey on 11 October 2024.

Of over 3,600 entries from 62 nations, the BCDA’s 2021 Annual Report (Best Annual Report - Government Agencies) and the Collective (Other Publication - Government category), earned Gold Stevie Awards.

The agency said this highlights the organization’s commitment to transparency, strategic communication, and ability to engage stakeholders through innovative storytelling and design.

The BCDA 2021 Annual Report: We Build As One stood out for its clear presentation of financial data, accomplishments, and comprehensive insights into infrastructure developments.

“The entry effectively outlines the communications objectives and achievements of the BCDA 2021 Annual Report, focusing on financial standing, accomplishments, and collaborations through public-private partnerships. It highlights the report's impact in informing stakeholders about legacy projects under the Build, Build, Build program and raising awareness among investors and the public about BCDA's initiatives,” said one of the IBA judges.

The Collective, BCDA’s external magazine, was commended for its impactful reach and visual creativity.

“The BCDA's new publication Collective has met all the objectives set for this project. The numbers of reach of the digital version is impressive. It also meets the requirements set for a publication to be interesting and appealing to stakeholders,” the judge added.

“These recognitions are a validation of our efforts to foster transparency and keep the public informed about BCDA’s initiatives and achievements. Both the Annual Report and Collective reflect our dedication to clear communication, our development milestones, and our long-term vision for national progress,” BCDA president and chief executive officer Joshua M. Bingcang said.

The International Business Awards, also known as the Stevie Awards, is one of the world’s premier business recognition programs, with thousands of nominations determined by 300 jurors who are experts in their respective fields.

The annual event celebrates outstanding achievements in business and communications across various industries.

Entries with the highest average score receive the Gold Stevie Award while entries scoring at least 8.25 get Silver Stevie awards.

Other entries scoring 7.75 or higher received Bronze Stevie awards.

Receiving the awards during the awards gala were Bingcang, BCDA Vice President for Public Affairs Leilani Barlongay-Macasaet, Public Relations Officer Denver Moreno, Senior Vice President for Corporate Services Elvira V. Estanislao, and Vice President for Investment Promotions and Marketing Kenneth R. Peralta.