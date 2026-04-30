BCDA remits P5.7-B to national treasury

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said it has remitted P5.7 billion to the national government treasury, including P2.6 billion in dividends.

The agency said the contribution is equivalent to around 330 kilometers of roads, 2,300 classrooms, 1,700 hospital beds, or 3,800 housing units that can help improve lives nationwide.

The funds also support the long-term modernization of the Armed Forces of the Philippines.

“BCDA is the GOCC (government-owned and -controlled corporation) that goes beyond generating dividends. It is a true developer of progress, creating the platforms and jobs that uplift millions of Filipinos across the country…The entire DOF family stands ready to support you. We will match your momentum. We will back your strategy. We will help you unlock even more value from your assets,” said Finance Secretary Frederick D. Go.

Part of BCDA’s dividends of P300 million will help cushion the impact of rising fuel prices on vulnerable sectors, in line with the Marcos administration’s commitment to protect Filipino families and sustain inclusive growth.

From Bonifacio Global City to New Clark City, the BCDA said it continues to turn public assets into jobs, investments, and opportunities that benefit the nation.