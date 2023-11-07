BCDA seeks partner for New Clark City ICT infra

CLARK FREEPORT--The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) is looking for a joint venture (JV) partner for the commercialization of information and communications technology (ICT) facilities in New Clark City.

This program is vital in achieving the new metropolis’ vision of becoming the country’s first smart urban development.

The BCDA is inviting prospective bidders to submit pre-qualification requirements and bid for the disposition of its passive ICT Infrastructure.

The disposition will be undertaken through a JV that will handle the commercialization and, as necessary, the expansion, repair, and maintenance, of passive ICT infrastructure in New Clark City with an estimated project cost of P2.53 billion.

“In pursuit of its goal of transforming New Clark City into an intelligent, sustainable, and future-proof city, BCDA is now moving forward with the development of ICT infrastructure in the area. By taking this crucial first step, we will not only address the needs of our locators but also set up the foundation for smart city development and e-governance in New Clark City,” BCDA president and chief executive officer Joshua M. Bingcang said.

Conceptualized under an “Open Access Fiber” model, the project will form the foundation for robust fiber infrastructure and competitive retail services in New Clark City. This will allow telecommunication companies and data transmission providers to connect and service residences, offices, institutions, and data centers in the new metropolis.

The Open Access Fiber model will also serve as an anchor for smart city development and e-government solutions, which are highly dependent on resilient fiber-grade connectivity and data centers.

Under the terms and conditions of the project, the means of BCDA’s disposition will be through the establishment of a JV company that shall be tasked to commercialize, and as necessary, expand the passive ICT infrastructure, such as conduits, fiber optic cables, chambers, colocation facilities, and others. The JV shall also establish a “meet-me room” or neutral hosting site through which active service providers can patch into the network.

The JV shall be in charge of maintaining and repairing said infrastructure and hosting site, and leasing out dark fiber on a wholesale basis to internet service providers, mobile network operators, data centers, and independent tower companies, among others.

The project shall be awarded through competitive public bidding in accordance with the BCDA Joint Venture Guidelines and other applicable laws, rules, and regulations. BCDA formed a Joint Venture Selection Committee (JVSC) to oversee the bidding process.

The bidding shall follow a two-stage process.

In the first stage, prospective bidders shall undergo a pre-qualification process based on their legal, technical, and financial capability requirements. The second stage involves the submission and evaluation of technical and financial bids from the shortlisted bidders.

Interested parties may participate in the bidding process by submitting a letter of intent prior to purchasing the Instructions to Private Sector Participants (IPSP) Volume 1- Forms and Annexures starting November 6, 2023, for a non-refundable fee of P250,000.

Meanwhile, IPSP Volume 1- Eligibility Documents is available for free, downloadable from the BCDA website.

A pre-qualification conference is scheduled on November 14, 2023, 2 PM at the Asian Development Bank Headquarters, 6 ADB Avenue, Mandaluyong City. Deadline of submission of eligibility requirements is on December 18, 2023, 12:00PM, at the BCDA Office, 2/F Bonifacio Technology Center, 31st Street cor. 2nd Avenue, Bonifacio Global City, Taguig.

Interested parties may contact the BCDA JVCS Secretariat at jvsc_ict@bcda.gov.ph or +632 8575-1765. #