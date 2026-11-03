BCDA signs pacts for tourism, leisure dev't in Clark, John Hay

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) has signed three lease agreements to support new commercial, leisure, and tourism developments in Clark, Pampanga, and Camp John Hay in Baguio City.

The projects bring in at least P85 million in committed investments.

The agreements cover a leisure and recreational resort in Clark, a Sizzling Plate restaurant in Camp John Hay, and an educational family adventure park.

BCDA President Joshua Bingcang said the partnerships are expected to attract private sector investments, generate employment, expand tourism and recreation options, and maximize the economic potential of BCDA properties.

Under the first agreement, Grace Farm Nature Resort Corporation secured a 15-year lease for leisure and recreational development in Clark, with a commitment to invest at least ?50 million in the project.

Meanwhile, Anrey, Inc. will develop a 500-square-meter property in Camp John Hay for a Sizzling Plate restaurant.

The Baguio-based dining brand, which has been operating for 47 years, committed at least ?15 million for the development within one year of signing the agreement.

The third agreement, signed with Zoo and Theme Park Services, Inc., covers the establishment of an integrated educational family adventure park in Camp John Hay.

The project will feature a nature adventure park and other facilities, with a minimum investment commitment of ?20 million over 10 years.

The company also pledged to adopt sustainable development practices, including measures to reduce greenhouse gas emissions, water and electricity consumption, and waste generation.

The BCDA said the new contracts are part of efforts to maximize the use of government properties while attracting investments, creating jobs, and supporting local economic growth.