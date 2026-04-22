BCDA, SoKor firm forge pact for NCC project

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and K-Water of South Korea forge an agreement to explore the development of a state-of-the-art smart village inside the New Clark City.

The BCDA said the initiative will "reshape how we imagine and build local communities--by infusing smart technologies, sustainability, and climate-resilience."

Drawing inspiration from the Busan Eco Delta Smart Village, the partnership aims to integrate world-class sustainable solutions in the metropolis, including smart water and environmental management systems.

BCDA Executive Vice President and Chief Operating Officer Gisela Z. Kalalo and K-Water President and Chief Executive Officer Seog Dae Yun led the signing of a memorandum of agreement in connection with the project.

The state-run firm said the event marked a significant milestone in the country’s commitment to build a greener, more resilient, and tech-driven metropolis for Filipinos.

The MOA signing was witnessed by BCDA Chairperson Hilario B. Paredes and K-Water Vice President Yong Deok Cho.