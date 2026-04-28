BCDA starts Clark's second runway project

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) has awarded the detailed engineering design of the Clark International Airport (CRK) runway to the joint venture of Schema Konsult Inc. and South Korea-based Yooshin Engineering Corp., with a total project cost of P206.9 million.

The additional runway will serve as a backup to the main runway in the event of operational disruption or unavailability.

The expansion of the runway is expected to support the increasing demand from logistics carriers.

“By building a second runway, we are taking a significant step toward strengthening CRK’s operational resilience and long-term capacity. This development will build in redundancy to ensure uninterrupted operations, minimize the risk of disruption, and enhance Clark’s competitiveness as a premier logistics and aviation hub,” BCDA President and Chief Executive Officer Joshua Bingcang said.

“More importantly, this development will benefit Clark and the wider Central Luzon region by enhancing connectivity for locators and businesses, while also generating more employment opportunities for the local communities as airport and related support services expand,” he added.

The detailed engineering design is targeted for completion by the second quarter of 2027.

Once the design is finalized, the BCDA will conduct a separate bidding process for the construction phase, with the new runway projected to become operational by the fourth quarter of 2029.

The Clark International Airport is emerging as a premier gateway in the country, having served 2.75 million passengers in 2025.

International logistics giants, UPS and FedEx, are also expanding their logistics operations at the airport.

The BCDA, in partnership with the Department of Transportation, is pushing for the development of additional infrastructure, including taxiways, aprons, runways, and utilities.

These will enable CRK to accommodate more aircraft movement, improve turnaround times, and enhance overall operational efficiency.