BCDA starts construction of PAF facilities at NCC

CLARK FREEPORT --- The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) has started the P4.24-billion project to transfer the Philippine Air Force (PAF) housing facilities from the Air Force City in Clark Freeport to a 65-hectare land in New Clark City, Tarlac.

The BCDA, Department of National Defense (DND), Armed Forces of the Philippines (AFP), and PAF on Tuesday, November 19, 2024 commenced with the site development for the relocation.

The event was attended by BCDA Chairman Hilario B. Paredes, BCDA President Joshua M. Bingcang, DND Undersecretary for Acquisition and Resource Management Salvador Melchor B. Mison, Jr., PAF Commanding General Stephen P. Parreño, Tarlac Governor Susan A. Yap, Clark Development Corporation (CDC) President Agnes Devanadera, Clark International Airport Corporation CIAC President Joseph P. Alcazar, and Bamban City Mayor Leonardo C. Anunciacion.

“At BCDA, while our mandate is to support the AFP, we view this responsibility as a personal commitment. It is our pledge to ensure that our soldiers are treated with the respect and dignity they deserve by delivering replication projects that are modern, world-class, and sustainable. This is not merely a task, it is a debt we must repay,” said Paredes.

“We owe our national security to the military. We assure you that the projects we undertake for the military will be world class and will serve as a model of military camps. We don’t want to lose sight of our focus on helping strengthen the Armed Forces. We will continue to share revenues and support the AFP Modernization Program," Bingcang, for his part, said.

The project is in line with the memorandum of agreement signed by the DND and BCDA back in August 2019 to facilitate the transfer of PAF's billeting facilities to the 65-hectare property in New Clark City, as well as its operational facilities to another 147-hectare area within the OMNI Aviation near the Clark International Airport.

The PAF relocation project in New Clark City is divided into two phases. Phase 1 will be the site development of the 65-hectare relocation property, which was awarded to R.D. Policarpio and Company in August 2024, targeted to be completed in September 2025.

The Phase 2 of the project is composed of housing and community facilities, which include churches, clubhouse, and admin bldg, among others. This phase of the project is targeted to be procured and implemented in 2026.

Once completed, this project will allow BCDA to provide modern and world-class facilities for the Air Force and at the same time free up 300 hectares of prime property in the middle of Clark’s commercial area.

Developments eyed in the property in Clark currently occupied by PAF include the proposed Clark Central Business District, a 100-hectare mixed-use commercial and lifestyle hub, and the second runway of Clark International Airport.

From May 1993 to December 2023, BCDA’s contribution to the AFP reached P59.71 billion.

Of this amount, P48.59 billion is earmarked for the AFP Modernization Program and P11.12 billion for the replication of military facilities in Fort Bonifacio, Taguig City and Villamor Air Base, Pasay City.

This is pursuant to the state corporation’s mandate under Republic Act 7227 to generate funds for the AFP Modernization Program by transforming former US military bases and Metro Manila camps to economic growth areas.