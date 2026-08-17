BCDA starts SCTEX Luisita interchange expansion

This project is about connecting people and businesses to opportunities. The Hacienda Luisita Interchange will serve not only BCDA properties, but also residents, workers, businesses, and communities across Tarlac and the wider Central Luzon region,î Bingcang said. ìWhen we improve connectivity, we make it easier for people to get to work, businesses to move goods, and investments to reach communities. This is the kind of infrastructure that helps the broader region grow.î

The SCTEX Hacienda Luisita expansion project includes the construction of a 624-meter two-lane access entry ramp bound for Baguio City or Tarlac-Pangasinan-La Union Expressway (TPLEX) and a 242-meter one-lane additional exit ramp bound for the Tarlac City and adjacent municipalities.

The second ramp is a 681-meter two-lane access exit ramp with supporting structures, bound for Tarlac City and other municipalities.

The project also covers the construction of a toll plaza, drainage facilities, slope protection, utilities, streetlights, and other structures. The expansion project is scheduled for completion within 240 calendar days or around the second quarter of 2027.

Tarlac Governor Christian Tell A. Yap welcomed the project, saying improved connectivity will support the provinceís growth.

ìThis will not only benefit the companies who will gain better accessibility to the north for their products, but also benefit our constituents in the province. With this exit, all of our people who want to go to the Luisita area will have easy access, especially with all the developments now,î Yap said.

He added that this will open up more opportunities for Tarlac residents by cutting travel time and bringing them closer to jobs, businesses, and other economic activities.

The interchange is expected to improve access to major economic and development areas in and around Tarlac, including the Luisita Industrial Park, Crescendo of Ayala Land, and TARI Estate of Aboitiz Infracapital.

The BCDA said the project is part of its efforts to improve SCTEX interchanges and strengthen connectivity across Central Luzon, supporting the movement of people, goods, and investments across the region.

ìOur goal is to build infrastructure that creates value beyond the boundaries of our own properties,î Bingcang said. ìA stronger Tarlac means a stronger Central Luzon, and better connectivity is an important part of making that happen.