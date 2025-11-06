BCDA supports creation of sports tourism committee

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) has welcomed Administrative Order No. 38 issued by President Ferdinand R. Marcos Jr., recognizing its crucial role in advancing sports tourism for national development.

By prioritizing efforts to promote sports tourism, the Philippines is building momentum not just as a destination for world-class events, but also as a center dedicated to athlete training, and sports industry growth, the state-run firm said.

In line with this vision, BCDA said it is advancing sports-centered projects that strengthen the Philippines’ position as a top sports destination.

In New Clark City, the National Academy of Sports (NAS) continues to train athletes.

BCDA said it has also partnered with the Philippine Tennis Association (PHILTA) for the development of a 10-hectare Philippine Tennis Center; and world-class venues such as the Athletics Stadium and Aquatics Center continue to host local and international competitions following the 2019 Southeast Asian Games.

The agency added that it is working with the Philippine Sports Commission (PSC) to develop additional training centers, including one in Camp John Hay in Baguio City.

With its strong infrastructure and development projects, BCDA said it is driving the growth of sports, tourism, and economic opportunities, which is expected to uplift communities and raise the Philippines’ profile worldwide.