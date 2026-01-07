BCDA to start bidding for SCTEX ramp expansion

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) said it will begin next week the bidding process for the expansion of the SCTEX Luisita Interchange ramps in Tarlac City,

BCDA President Joshua Bingcang made the announcement during the KapiHann event of the Pampanga Press Club held at the Clark Freeport on Wednesday.

He said the project covers the construction of two interchange ramps, each approximately 600 meters long.

The project has been approved and cleared by the Toll Regulatory Board, according to the official.

“There is already an existing Luisita Interchange, but it is currently only a half-trumpet interchange,” Bingcang said. “The new northbound entry and southbound exit ramps will convert it into a full trumpet interchange.”

He added that the project is expected to ease traffic congestion and improve connectivity to nearby industrial parks.

The invitation to bid will be published next week, with an initial project budget of ?250 million.

Tarlac Governor Christian Yap welcomed the development, noting that the upgraded interchange is important for residents in the northern part of the province access new developments in Tarlac.

Yap also said that a new six-lane bypass road will connect to the interchange. This is expected to improve access to employment generated by the industrial parks being developed by Ayala and Aboitiz.