BCDA, TOTALPower explore 70.8MW power plant at NCC

The Bases Conversion and Development Authority (BCDA) and TOTALPower Inc. are exploring the development of a 70.8-megawatt (MW) liquefied natural gas (LNG) power plant in New Clark City to support the growing energy demand of businesses and industries in the area.

BCDA President Joshua M. Bingcang and TOTALPower Chairperson Juanito C. Tan Jr. signed a memorandum of understanding on October 8, 2026 to conduct preliminary technical discussions, feasibility studies, and other exploratory activities for potential energy projects in BCDA-administered properties.

“As New Clark City and our other economic zones attract more investments and new industries, we need to ensure that reliable power supply can keep pace with their growth. We are exploring energy solutions that can meet these requirements while allowing us to expand capacity as demand increases. This is important in supporting our locators, encouraging more investments, and creating jobs for Filipinos,” Bingcang said.

The proposed power plant will have an initial capacity of 70.8 MW.

TOTALPower also plans to integrate dual-fuel engines and battery backup systems to ensure reliable power supply.

"Our technical collaboration with the BCDA marks a critical milestone in securing the energy future of New Clark City. TOTALPower is committed to deploying advanced, scalable hybrid technologies that combine the efficiency of dual-fuel reciprocating engines with the rapid response of battery backups,” Tan said.

“By ensuring a reliable, world-class power infrastructure, we are not just supplying energy—we are powering the long-term competitiveness of the Luzon Economic Corridor, protecting high-value industrial operations, and fueling sustainable economic growth for the country," he added.

The partnership also supports the government's efforts to strengthen energy security and power infrastructure in key industrial hubs, including the Luzon Economic Corridor.