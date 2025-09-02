BDO, CFO ink pact for financial knowledge of overseas Filipinos

BDO Unibank (BDO) and the Commission on Filipinos Overseas (CFO) have forged a partnership that is expected to benefit migrant Filipinos.

The partnership aims to provide overseas Filipinos with easier access to information, services, and guidance through financial literacy programs.

The CFO, an attached agency of the Office of the President, is mandated to promote and protect the interests, rights, and welfare of overseas Filipinos while strengthening their economic, social, and cultural ties with the Philippines.

BDO Remit, on the other hand, is the global remittance service brand of BDO Unibank that operates 24 hours, 7 days a week, in order to serve clients and partners worldwide. It has a strong presence in Asia, Middle East, North America and Europe. BDO Remit goes beyond remittance as it helps overseas Filipinos achieve a better life through the Bank’s financial literacy efforts and by making its products and services available to Filipinos, wherever they may be.

Genie T. Gloria, senior vice president and head of BDO Remit, emphasized BDO’s commitment in the partnership.

“At BDO, we see remittance not just as a financial transaction, but as a lifeline that strengthens family ties. Through this partnership with the CFO, we aim to empower overseas Filipinos with financial knowledge and tools that will help them build a more secure future for their families,” she said.

For his part, former Department of Labor and Employment Secretary Marianito Roque said the partnership closes the gap between overseas Filipinos and their families in the Philippines.

“This partnership between BDO and CFO is closing the gap of what BDO has been doing for overseas Filipinos and their families in the Philippines. Families maintain communication because of remittance. And BDO is bringing families together by connecting them with each other through remittance,” he said.