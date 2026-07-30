BDO EYES OFF-SITE UTM IN PAMPANGA

BDO Unibank will pilot its first off-site Universal Teller Machine (UTM)in Pampanga to better serve Kapampangans in their financial journey.

During the BDO Business Talk held at the SMX Convention Center Clark on July 16, Cora A. Mallillin, BDO Executive Vice President and Head of Branch Banking Group, bared that the Bank will soon launch the off-site UTM outside the confines of the branch, and will complement the six UTMs in service found in BDO branches, particularly those in shopping malls.

"The plan is to establish the pilot first off-site UTM here in Pampanga," she shared.

The UTM combines the technology of the ATM or Automated Teller Machine and Cash Deposit Machine, and can do more like accept check deposit, cash deposit, withdraw cash via QR code or biometrics, or update your passbook with the new BDO Smart Passbook with magstripe.

For check deposits, just tap Cardless Transaction, choose Check Deposit and follow the steps. You can even send someone to deposit on your behalf. To update your Smart Passbook, just choose Update Passbook then pop it in the machine.

You can still do other transactions like cash withdrawals, deposit and send money.

With the UTM, you can bank on your own time, update on your own time. It's banking made easy, simple and secure.

"Nevertheless, we have the flexibility of knowing that some people are scared pa rin of these machines, di ba? So we have people in the branch to serve you and ready to help you out and prepare you. The future is digital so we are willing to help you adapt to these machines and digital solutions."

Delivering another first for its customers, BDO is the only bank that offers all these transactions in one teller machine. (Jovi T. De Leon)