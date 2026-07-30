BDO EYES OFF-SITE UTM IN PAMPANGA

BDO Unibank will pilot its first off-site Universal Teller Machine (UTM)in Pampanga to better serve Kapampangans in their financial journey.
During the BDO Business Talk held at the SMX Convention Center Clark on July 16, Cora A. Mallillin, BDO Executive Vice President and Head of Branch Banking Group, bared that the Bank will soon launch the off-site UTM outside the confines of the branch, and will complement the six UTMs in service found in BDO branches, particularly those in shopping malls.
"The plan is to establish the pilot first off-site UTM here in Pampanga," she shared.
The UTM combines the technology of the ATM or Automated Teller Machine and Cash Deposit Machine, and can do more like accept check deposit, cash deposit, withdraw cash via QR code or biometrics, or update your passbook with the new BDO Smart Passbook with magstripe.
For check deposits, just tap Cardless Transaction, choose Check Deposit and follow the steps. You can even send someone to deposit on your behalf. To update your Smart Passbook, just choose Update Passbook then pop it in the machine.
You can still do other transactions like cash withdrawals, deposit and send money.
With the UTM, you can bank on your own time, update on your own time. It's banking made easy, simple and secure.
"Nevertheless, we have the flexibility of knowing that some people are scared pa rin of these machines, di ba? So we have people in the branch to serve you and ready to help you out and prepare you. The future is digital so we are willing to help you adapt to these machines and digital solutions."
Delivering another first for its customers, BDO is the only bank that offers all these transactions in one teller machine. (Jovi T. De Leon)
NO FEES ON ALL TRANSACTIONS WITH BDO PAY
There are no fees for all transactions using BDO Pay---the payment app built around handling everyday finances with ease, saving more on fees, and enjoying the satisfaction of doing it all in one app.
“Paying shouldn't feel like an added item on your long list of tasks, yet many Filipinos still find themselves juggling different apps, cashing in funds, or paying extra fees just to complete everyday transactions,” BDO said.
“In a world where you can do almost anything with a tap, digital payments shouldn’t cost you extra just to access your money. That's what BDO Pay is all about,” the Bank added.
With BDO Pay Mo Na!, transactions are simple and free. It gives you more ways to seamlessly manage your money in one app: Send money for free to any BDO account, other banks, and e-wallets via InstaPay or PesoNet; Pay bills to over 2,200 billers and buy load for free; Scan QR codes for free—whether paying at stores via QRPh with your BDO Debit Card; using Scan to Pay with your BDO Credit Card; withdrawing or depositing cash at QR-enabled ATMs; or sending money via InstaPay QR.
To get more value from your transactions, BDO Pay also lets you pay directly from your linked BDO account or credit card, no cash-in needed. It also helps you make the most of your spending with available deals, discounts, and cashback offers, while keeping your rewards points easy to view, track, and redeem in one place.
And from July 1 to September 30, 2026, you can turn referrals into cash. Simply share your referral code through the app. Once your loved one signs up and enters the code, you’ll receive P100 cash credits, and they’ll get P50 cash credits too.
Here’s how: Open the BDO Pay app, tap More, then select Refer a Friend. Copy your referral code or tap Invite Friends to share it.
Choose a messaging app and send the referral code to your friend.
Your friend can then download and sign up for BDO Pay, enter the referral code during sign-up, and complete the registration process.
So if you’re ready to simplify your payment transactions with zero fees, BDO Pay Mo Na! Download on the App Store (iOS), Google Play Store for Android, or Huawei AppGallery for HarmonyOS. (Jovi T. De Leon)
BDO POSTS P40.7-B NET INCOME IN H1;
RAISES P132-B IN ASEAN BONDS ISSUE
BDO Unibank, Inc. (BDO) reported a net income of P40.7 billion in the first half of 2026, slightly higher than P40.6 billion in the same period last year, driven by the continued strength of its core business segments. Return on equity stood at 12.7%.
The bank sustained strong operating momentum, delivering mid-teens loan growth, double-digit growth in pre-provision operating profit and improved asset quality. Provisions were increased as a prudential measure against evolving risks.
Net interest income rose 11% year over year as gross customer loans expanded 15% to P3.9 trillion, supported by double-digit growth across all segments. Total deposits increased 13% while current and savings account (CASA) grew 4%.
Non-interest income increased 4%, led by a 14% rise in insurance operations. Operating expense growth remained contained at a single-digit pace, resulting in a 12% increase in pre-provision operating profit.
Asset quality continued to improve, with the nonperforming loan (NPL) ratio declining to 1.64% from 1.75% in the same period last year. NPL coverage stood at 132%. Credit cost increased to 67 basis points, reflecting management's proactive approach to potential risks.
Shareholders’ equity rose 8%, with book value per share increasing to P121.78. The bank’s common equity Tier 1 (CET1) ratio stood at 13.1%.
Backed by strong business fundamentals, a healthy balance sheet, and its market leadership position, BDO remains well-positioned to navigate prevailing uncertainties and capture opportunities in an evolving business environment.
P132 billion from sixth ASEAN Sustainability Bond issue
Meanwhile, BDO successfully raised P132 billion in fresh funds from its sixth Peso-denominated ASEAN Sustainability Bond issue, more than 26x oversubscribed versus the original offer of P5 billion. The issuance was supported by strong demand from both retail and institutional investors that also prompted the early closing of the offer period on July 10, 2026.
The Bank’s latest ASEAN Sustainability Bonds have a tenor of one-and-a-half (1.5) years and a coupon rate of 6.26% per annum. The issue, settlement, and listing date is on July 28, 2026.
The net proceeds of the issuance are intended to finance and/or refinance eligible assets as defined in the Bank’s Sustainable Finance Framework, support the Bank’s lending activities, and diversify the Bank’s funding sources.
ING Bank N.V., Manila Branch is the Sole Arranger and Sustainability Coordinator of this issuance, with BDO and ING as Selling Agents, and BDO Capital & Investment Corporation as Financial Advisor. (Jovi T. De Leon)