BDO introduces self-service Forex machine at NAIA 3

Travelers arriving at NAIA Terminal 3 can now enjoy instant access to Philippine Peso with BDO’s self-service Currency Exchange Machine. Foreigners and locals arriving with USD, EUR and JPY can easily convert their foreign currency into Philippine Pesos in minutes, with no need for forms to fill out or teller assistance.

Made available through BDO’s banking network, the self-service machine combines efficiency with advanced security. It authenticates bank notes, accepts up to 30 bills at a time, and issues a receipt for every exchange. On conversion, customers will receive bills and even coins for best value. The service is available 24 x 7, all day, every day.

The Currency Exchange machine can easily be found shortly after completing Immigration clearance and exiting the arrival gates, right in front of the BDO branch. More and more travelers are discovering the convenience, and appreciate BDO’s highly competitive rates, widely recognized as the attractive benchmark in Forex pricing.

"Travelers today expect convenience at every touchpoint of their journey," shares Cora A. Mallillin, BDO Executive Vice President and Head of Branch Banking Group. "With the launch of the Currency Exchange Machine, we’re giving customers greater flexibility and control over their Forex needs. In just a few simple steps, they can securely access peso with no delays. This travel-friendly innovation underscores our commitment to delivering competitive Forex services right where clients need them, enhancing their overall travel experience.”

Convenience meets trust

With BDO’s self-service Currency Exchange Machine, you can turn your foreign bills into Philippine pesos in five easy steps:

Step #1 Select the currency you want to convert in the Forex machine.

Step #2 Review and accept the terms and conditions.

Step #3 Scan your passport; the machine then captures your photo for secure identity authentication.

Step #4 Insert your foreign bills and confirm the amount in Philippine Pesos.

Step #5 Collect your converted pesos in bills and coins, and receive a printed transaction receipt.

As consumer preferences continue to shift toward digital and automated experiences, BDO remains at the forefront of providing easy, simple, and secure access to competitively priced local currency. With the foreign exchange services now at your fingertips at NAIA 3, you can enjoy a fast and effortless way to start or end your travel journey. (PR)