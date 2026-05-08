BDO LIFE: TOP CHOICE OF GEN Z

BDO Life has emerged as Gen Z’s top choice for their next purchase, as they are taking a fresh approach to securing their future. While many prioritize side hustles and personal goals, they also value authenticity and see the importance of financial protection early on.
Recognizing this shift, BDO Life earned the No. 1 spot in Consideration in the insurance sector at the 2026 Synergy-YouGov Awards. This citation comes from YouGov BrandIndex's 2025 nationwide consumer tracking results, based on daily brand health tracking among more than 3,000 Gen Z respondents.
“BDO Life is expanding its reach to support a broader range of breadwinners, including Gen Z. We appreciate how they value life insurance as a meaningful way to plan ahead and secure their future. This milestone inspires us to keep growing alongside the evolving needs of future generations," shares Shirlyn T. Book, BDO Life VP and Marketing Head during the awards ceremony.
The award underscores BDO Life’s deepening relevance among younger generations who consider insurance not just a safety net, but as their Plan B in building a secure future. (Jovi T. De Leon)
BDO FOUNDATION SHARES ‘3 Ps’
TO BOOST FIN-ED PROGRAM
Partnership. Practical knowledge. Preparedness.
These are the three ‘Ps’--- principal components of a successful financial education (fin-ed) program implementation shared by BDO Foundation, the corporate social responsibility arm of BDO Unibank, during the launch of a fin-ed partnership agreement with the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (BSP) and the local government of Parañaque City.
The agreement paves the way for the roll-out of the fin-ed program in the city using existing modules and training resources BDO Foundation has developed together with the BSP and its other partners.
The program will benefit fisherfolk, microentrepreneurs, public utility vehicle drivers, local government employees, persons with disability, senior citizens, solo parents, and students in Parañaque.
BDO Foundation President Mario A. Deriquito described the main components as “3 Ps.”
“The first one is Partnership. This (agreement with the BSP and Parañaque LGU) is a prime example of an agency from the national level (BSP) and the private sector (BDO Foundation) extending a helping hand to the local government,” he said. “When these three entities help each other, the scope of the program widens, reaches more people, and the benefits last longer for the intended beneficiaries.”
The second “P,” Deriquito explained, is Practical Knowledge or tips on budgeting, saving, spending wisely, growing the savings, and planning for the future that have significant impact on families and their livelihood. The interventions BDOF and BSP provide, including learning resources, videos, and financial education games all emphasize these practical skills.
The third “P” is Preparedness.
“If people know how to handle their finances, they will be more financially stable. They will be better prepared and ready to face challenges that may come their way, especially now that so many things are happening in our surroundings: calamities, the pandemic, and now the war in the Middle East,” he said.
Parañaque City Mayor Edwin L. Olivarez echoed the importance of fin-ed in preparing for life's emergencies.
“The City of Parañaque is lucky to have a partner in financial education in BDO Foundation and the BSP. They provide guidance to our fisherfolk, for our vendors, our tricycle drivers, our micro entrepreneurs, and even to us in the local government unit, on how to properly manage our money. So in times of emergency, we’ll have money to use,” he said.
BSP Economic and Financial Learning Office Director Marianne Santos revealed the message shared by one of the Parañaque-based beneficiaries of Fish N' LEarn, a financial education game co-developed by BSP, Bureau of Fisheries and Aquatic Resources, and BDO Foundation to help improve the financial literacy of fisherfolk.
“Malaking aral ang pag-iimpok. Hindi lahat ng biyaya ay dapat ubusin agad. Para sa oras ng kagipitan, may madudukot ang pamilya. (The value of saving provides an important lesson. We don't have to use up all the earnings that we have. So in times of emergency, the family will have money to use.),” she said, quoting the beneficiary.
“That insight captures the heart of financial education. It's not about having more money. It's about managing what we have with wisdom and discipline,” Santos added. “We should learn how to use whatever and how much we have.” (Jovi T. De Leon)
SAVE TODAY TO MAKE MOM’S DAY
Mom: she was already thinking about your future long before you, child, learned the value of money,
Now, this Mother’s Day, you have the opportunity to give something back.
Open a new BDO Peso Savings or Checking account, including Junior Savers, with a minimum initial deposit of ₱100,000, and receive ₱200 SM Gift Pass for Mom.
The 2026 Mother’s Day Promo is open to all new and existing clients who will open a new qualified Peso savings or checking account.
Qualified accounts during the promo period include ATM Savings, Passbook Savings, Peso Checking, Smart Checking, Kabayan Savings, Junior Savers, Prime Savers, and NextGen Savers.
Promo Mechanics:
• Qualified accounts with an initial deposit of at least ₱100,000 will get ₱200 SM Gift Pass.
• If a client opens multiple accounts, only the first qualified account will be eligible.
• BDO employees are disqualified from joining the promo.
Promo runs from May 4 to 31, 2026. (Per DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-254768 Series of 2026)
Visit https://www.bdo.com.ph/.../mothers.../Moms-Day-Mechanics.pdf to learn more about the promo.
For concerns, please visit any BDO branch near you or reach BDO through any of the channels listed in the Consumer Assistance page of our website: https://www.bdo.com.ph/consumer-assistance.
Deposits are insured by PDIC up to P1 Million per depositor. (Jovi T. De Leon)