BDO Pay named Best Digital Wallet in the Philippines

BDO Pay was recognized as Best Digital Wallet in the Philippines at The Asian Banker Philippine Awards 2026, highlighting its role in making everyday payments easier for customers.

As more Filipinos turn to digital payments for daily purchases, sending money, and keeping track of spending, having a payment app that offers all these can make managing money simpler and more convenient.

With BDO Pay, users can access their BDO accounts and cards in one app — no need to cash-in — making it faster to pay in stores, transfer funds, pay bills, and check account balances without switching between different platforms. Beyond payments, BDO Pay also gives users access to rewards and offers that can help them get more value from their everyday transactions.

Making daily banking effortless

According to The Asian Banker, BDO Pay demonstrates how digital wallets can become part of customers’ everyday routines by going beyond payments and making banking more seamless. “By combining comprehensive functionality with strong customer adoption and ecosystem integration, BDO Pay has established a differentiated digital banking experience.”

For Roy Villareal, head of Digital for Consumer Banking at BDO, digital banking works best when it makes everyday life easier for customers. “Everyday payments should be easy and cost less. With BDO Pay, users can pay, send money, split bills, and transfer funds via InstaPay and PESONet with no fees—giving them more flexibility and more value in every transaction.”

The award recognizes institutions that are finding practical ways to create meaningful value for customers through digital services and innovation.