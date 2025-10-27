BDO posts P63.1-B net income in first 9 nine months of 2025

BDO Unibank, Inc. (BDO) recorded a net income of P63.1 billion in the first nine months of 2025, consistent earnings growth driven by performance of core businesses, investments in technology and branch expansion.

The P63.1 billion posted in the first nine months of this year reflects an increase by 4% from P60.6 billion during the same period last year due to sustained performance of its core business segments, plus return on Average Common Equity (ROCE) which stood at 14.1%.

Net Interest Income grew by 8% as Gross Customer Loans climbed by 14% to ?3.5 trillion on broad-based growth across all market segments. Deposits also expanded by 10%, with a Current Account/Savings Account (CASA) ratio of 67%. Non-interest income rose by 14%, fueled by a 15% growth in fee-based businesses.

Asset quality remained stable, with Non-Performing Loan (NPL) ratio at 1.77%, and NPL coverage at 134%.

Shareholders’ equity increased by 10% on continued profitable operations, with Book Value Per Share up by 10% to P116.42. The Bank’s CET1 ratio was higher at 14.4%, vs. 14.1% last year.

The Bank’s robust capital foundation and diversified business portfolio position it well to navigate current risks and capitalize on emerging growth prospects.

BDO said that the Philippines is expected to demonstrate continued resilience despite global trade uncertainties from higher U.S. tariffs and local political issues, supported by stable inflation and strong domestic consumption.