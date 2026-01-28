BDO raises P100-B in fifth ASEAN Sustainability Bonds issue

BDO Unibank, Inc. (BDO) has launched the public offer of its Peso-denominated Fixed-Rate Sustainability Bonds with a minimum aggregate issue size of P5 billion.

This marks the Bank’s fifth Peso-denominated ASEAN Sustainability Bond, following an aggregate of P286.7 billion Sustainability Bonds in four prior issuances since January 2022.

The net proceeds will be used to support the Bank’s lending activities and diversify funding sources and will be used and/or allocated by the Bank to finance and/or refinance eligible assets as defined in the Bank’s Sustainable Finance Framework.

The Securities and Exchange Commission has likewise confirmed that the proposed issuance complies with the requirements set forth under the ASEAN Sustainability Bond Standards and the SEC ASEAN Sustainability Bond Circular.

The proposed issuance has a tenor of three years and bears a coupon rate of 5.7125% per annum. The minimum investment amount is PHP500,000, with additional increments of PHP100,000 thereafter. The offer period will run from January 7 to 19, 2026, while the issue, settlement, and listing date will be on January 26, 2026.

BDO reserves the right to amend the terms and the timing of the issuance as it deems necessary.

Standard Chartered Bank is the Sole Arranger of the proposed issuance, with BDO Unibank, Inc. and Standard Chartered Bank as the Selling Agents, and BDO Capital & Investment Corporation as Financial Advisor. (PR)