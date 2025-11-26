BDO Remittance claimants at SM to earn points, perks

Beneficiaries who claim their BDO remittances at SM Store Foreign Currency Exchange counters can now earn SMAC points and enjoy perks from SM Malls.

BDO Unibank, Inc. (BDO), SMAC, and The SM Store have partnered to make every remittance pick-up more rewarding for Filipino families. With this new partnership, beneficiaries who claim their BDO remittances at SM Store Foreign Currency Exchange counters can now earn SMAC points.

Under the points-earning scheme, beneficiaries would get one SMAC Point for every ?10,000 cash pick-up transaction. These points can then be used to shop and enjoy exclusive perks across thousands of SM Retail outlets nationwide, giving customers extra value at no added cost.

Claiming remittances through The SM Store not only ensures cash availability and safety, but also offers the added benefit of earning rewards while completing an essential financial transaction.

Through this collaboration, BDO, SMAC, and The SM Store aim to elevate the remittance experience by enhancing customer convenience, promoting financial inclusivity, and delivering meaningful value to millions of Filipino families who rely on remittances every day.