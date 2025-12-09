BDO, SM honor overseas Filipinos

BDO Unibank, Inc. (BDO) and SM Supermalls is paying tribute to overseas Filipinos through the annual community celebration Pamaskong Handog.

Pamaskong Handog, a beloved tradition for more than a decade, began as BDO’s heartfelt gesture to give thanks to Filipino migrant workers in destinations such as Hong Kong, Singapore, Japan, Italy, and the Middle East. Over the years, it has grown into a series of joyful gatherings, empowering families to come together and feel the warmth of “Pasko sa Pinas.”

The tribute will be held on December 13 in SM City Laoag after its initial staging in SM City Sto. Tomas last December 6.

The yearly celebration has always stood as a testament to BDO’s continued commitment to Alagang Kabayan—a brand of care rooted in understanding the dreams, challenges, and resilience of OFs. While BDO ensures that every remittance reaches home safely and conveniently, Pamaskong Handog strengthens the emotional connection—reminding every OF that they are seen, valued, and celebrated.

This year’s message, “Abot ang pangarap kasama ang BDO at SM,” underscores a simple yet deeply meaningful truth, according to BDO.

"Dreams are not meant to be carried alone. Whether it is building a home, funding a business, preparing for retirement, or securing education for children, Filipinos can rely on BDO and SM to provide support, guidance, and opportunities every step of the way," the bank said.

"Through various products and services such as BDO Kabayan Savings, BDO Pay, Kabayan Loans, Cash Agad and other financial solutions, BDO ensures that every Filipino family—whether at home or abroad—has access to secure and supportive banking services that help make dreams achievable," it added.

This year’s Pamaskong Handog festivities includes the return of long-time BDO ambassador for remittance Piolo Pascual, lifestyle personality Small Laude, comedy and content group Beks Battalion, and exciting prizes, family activities, and the chance to reconnect with kababayans—celebrating the Filipino spirit of togetherness.

"BDO, through Alagang Kabayan, continues to stand by OFs—not only during the holidays, but in every season of their journey. Because no matter the distance, one truth remains constant: Ang pangarap, mas kaya kapag may kasama. Abot ang pangarap kasama ang BDO at SM," the bank said.