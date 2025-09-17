Be alert vs TD 'Mirasol': Pampanga folks told

The Pampanga Provincial Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Office (PDRRMO) has called on municipal and city disaster councils and the public to remain vigilant and undertake precautionary measures as Tropical Depression “Mirasol” hits North Luzon and other parts of the country.

The storm and the southwest monsoon are expected to bring scattered rains and thunderstorms in the province.

According to the PDRRMO, “Mirasol” developed into a tropical depression at 2 PM on September 16, 2025. It was estimated at 210 kilometers east northeast of Infanta, Quezon, packing maximum sustained winds of 55 kilometers per hour near the center and gustiness of up to 70 kph while moving northwestward at 25 kph.

The PDRRMO said Pampanga may experience cloudy skies with scattered rains and thunderstorms due to the weather disturbance.

The agency added that “Mirasol” made a landfall over Isabela or the northern portion of Aurora on Wednesday morning, September 17.

“We have directed all members of the PDRRMC to conduct preparedness actions, continuous monitoring, and submit situation reports to our Operations Center,” the PDRRMO said.

The provincial disaster office also advised council members to prepare resources and personnel for possible deployment.

Town and city disaster offices were also directed to be on standby for emergency meetings and operations as directed by the PDRRMC Chairperson, Governor Lilia G. Pineda.

“As part of our precautionary measures, we remind our partners to ensure readiness of manpower and resources that may be needed for response operations,” the PDRRMO added.

The agency emphasized the importance of continuous coordination, timely updates, and adherence to safety protocols in anticipation of possible weather disturbance impacts.