‘Be cautious when buying fireworks’: DTI urges public

CITY OF SAN FERNANDO — The Department of Trade and Industry Region III (DTI-3) reminded the public to be extra careful when buying fireworks for the coming celebration of New Year.

DTI Bulacan Director Edna Dizon said buyers must always look and verify the product labels on pyrotechnics, which should include a PS mark with a valid license number.

She said there are only 15 DTI-certified brands of fireworks with PS license numbers as of December 11.

The Department of Health (DOH) on Tuesday reported 24 new cases related to fireworks, bringing the total tally of injuries to 52.

The agency said the additional injuries included five cases of amputations -- three minors and two adults-- resulting in lost or mangled fingers and hands.

They are all males who used illegal Boga, Plapla, Five-star and Goodbye Philippines fireworks, and the legal whistle bomb.

“The 24 new cases of fireworks-related injuries, ranging from 5 to 52 years of age, involve only one female,” the DOH said.