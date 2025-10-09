Be the First: Pre-Order the NEW iPhone 17 Starting October 9 at Abenson with Awesome Freebies!

Abenson takes the center stage with the pre-order of the new series of iPhone 17, inclusive of deals, promos, and freebies that gives early birds awesome perks that truly lets them own their new iPhone! If you’re not sure which one to get, Apple offers amazing options: the iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, and the all-new, sleek and lightweight iPhone Air. Whether you're after power or style, there’s one that’s just right for you. Indeed, there is no better time than now to secure yours by pre-ordering from October 9-16, 2025 at Abenson!
Here are two ways you can pre-order at Abenson from October 9-16, 2025:
Pre-order in-store
Go to your nearest and secure that pre-order!
Midnight launch event at the following stores for customers who pre-ordered: Abenson Global City, Abenson Waltermart Sta. Maria, Abenson Alabang Town Center, and Abenson UP Town Center.
Pre-order online from
Prefer to order from home? Simply click the button below to place your pre-order safely and conveniently online.
Make your upgrades cooler and more fun with Abenson’s exclusive freebies when you pre-order!
Free Personal Refrigerator worth P5,995 for ALL PRE-ORDERS of iPhone 17 Pro & iPhone 17 Pro Max! Promo runs from October 9 until October 16, 2025, claim in-store on October 17, 2025 ONLY
Turn up the party with this Free Mini Party Box worth P4,999 for ALL PRE-ORDERS of iPhone 17 & iPhone Air from October 9-16, 2026 claim in store on October 17, 2025 ONLY.
No need to wait for payday because Abenson makes installment plans and transactions smooth and hassle-free! For as low as P3,666.25 per month for 24 months, you can enjoy your Apple purchases without breaking the bank!
Abenson’s partner banks bring you more exclusive promos to make your iPhone purchases truly worth it! Check out what perks await you:
Metrobank - Enjoy a ₱2,000 discount when you use Metrobank and avail of the cash price at 0% installment for 12 and 24 months. Get 0% special installment for 3, 6, and 36 months with a minimum spend of ₱85,000. Available through the Shop Now, Pay Later promo. Valid from October 9–19, 2025, for in-store purchases, website checkout, and Pay by Link.
BDO - Up to 6,000 cashback and 0% special installment for 12 and 24 months. Available for Shop Now, Pay Later promo. Valid from October 9-19, 2025, , available for in-store purchases.
BPI - Enjoy 0% special installment pricing for 12 and 24 month plans with Shop Now, Pay Later. Valid from October 9–19, 2025, and available for in-store purchases, website checkout, and Pay by Link.
Security Bank - A Better Banking experience with 0% Special Installment for 12 and 24 months and up to ₱5,000 Cashback. Valid from October 9-16, 2025, available for in-store purchases.
RCBC - Shop with RCBC and enjoy Cash Price at 0% Installment for 12 and 24 months + Exclusive freebies, available for in-store purchases.
UnionBank - Get a P1,000 Cashback with Shop Now, Pay Later and Cash Price at 0% Installment for 12 and 24 months with UnionBank. Valid from October 9-17, 2025, available for in-store purchases, website checkout, and pay by link.
HSBC - Complete your purchases with HSBC and get a 0% Special Installment Price for 12 and 24 months. Valid from October 9-19, 2025, available for in-store purchases, website checkout, and pay by link.
PNB - Get a ₱3,000 Cashback and Cash Price at 0% Installment for 12 and 24 months with a minimum spend of ₱85,000 with PNB. Valid from October 9-11, 2025 & October 17-21, 2025, available for in-store purchases.
GCash/GGives - Pay with GCash/GGives and enjoy zero downpayment with only 0.9% interest. Valid from October 9-19, 2025, available for in-store purchases.
Home Credit - 0% interest for up to 24 months. Valid from October 9-19, 2025, available for in-store purchases.
Get the most out of your shopping experience through Shop Now, Pay Later promo and get up to ₱15,000 OFF on cash price at 0% Installment offers–payable up to the three (3) months later from October 9 to 31, 2025 on select banks-for iPhone 17, iPhone 17 Pro, iPhone 17 Pro Max, and iPhone Air pre-orders!
Pre-order now at Abenson and get the chance to win prizes in the raffle! With every pre-order, you’ll be automatically included in our raffle promo where you can win awesome prizes to complete your Apple ecosystem — like an Apple MacBook Air M2, Apple iPad 11th Gen (A16 128GB), or Apple Watch SE 2; or you can take home a Sony 55” Smart TV or a Kolin 1HP Window Inverter Aircon!
Promo runs from October 9–16, 2025. Claim your pre-order in-store on October 17-19, 2025, to qualify. Raffle draw will be held on October 22, 2025.
These new releases from Apple truly bring the good life closer! Pre-order your next iPhone upgrade from Abenson to catch our exclusive deals, promos, and freebies, made just for you!
Terms and conditions apply.
DTI Fair Trade Permit No. FTEB-239064 Series of 2025