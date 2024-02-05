Bea Alonzo and Dominique Roque breaks up!

Very recently, it has been confirmed that Bea Alonzo and Dominique Roque broke up. According to some sources the reason behind the break up is about money matters, is this true?
Our source said that right after Dominique and Bea's trip in Japan in Jan 6,2024, the latter was seen on various occasions alone and without wearing their engagement ring.
In one of Dominique's interview he mentioned that their wedding destination is in Madrid, Spain, however, there will be likited guests.
As of press time, our source added that Dominique is still in the process of reconciling with Bea. The actor believes that whatever their problem is can be settled privately.
Well, we just hope that the problem will be settled soon.
Well, love stories are not what we expect to always have a happy ending.
But not in the case of Jessy Mendiola and Luis Manzano.
Currently, Jessy is excited about her upcoming wedding with husbnad Luis.
"We're not really hiding it but we're not puting it out there naman." Says Jessy in her latest interview.
"Dream wedding.
"Finally, makakauwi na rin yung family ko, cause when we did our civil wedding noong 2021, wla p yung family ko noon.
The couple had their civil wedding at The Farm in Sa Benito in Batangas on FEB 21,2021.
"Finally, matutuloy na rin yung church wedding namin.
Jessy described their planned church wedding as "intimate". They may not keep it a secret, but they prefer to maintain a low-key approach for now.
She mentioned, "we're not really hding it but we're not putting it out there naman.
"This time kasi, si Luis nga sweet, e. Sabi niya,'I want you to have your wedding of your dreams, wih your family and with the Lord.'"
Jessy did not mention the exact date of their wedding.However, some people close to the couple said that he ceremony could take place on Feb 15,2024.
The actress can no longer hide the thrill of having heir infant daughter Rosie, walking down the aisle as part of the little bridesmaids.
"Little bride siya, nae-excite ako super. And naglalakad na siya, sana lang makayanan niyang maglaad sa aisle." She added.
Jessy and Luis dated for five years before their civil wedding.