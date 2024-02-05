Bea Alonzo and Dominique Roque breaks up!

Very recently, it has been confirmed that Bea Alonzo and Dominique Roque broke up. According to some sources the reason behind the break up is about money matters, is this true?

Our source said that right after Dominique and Bea's trip in Japan in Jan 6,2024, the latter was seen on various occasions alone and without wearing their engagement ring.

In one of Dominique's interview he mentioned that their wedding destination is in Madrid, Spain, however, there will be likited guests.

As of press time, our source added that Dominique is still in the process of reconciling with Bea. The actor believes that whatever their problem is can be settled privately.

Well, we just hope that the problem will be settled soon.