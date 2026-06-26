Beautéderm introduces new perfume collection

The Sunshine fragrance is described as a refined scent that embodies confidence, unfolding elegantly on the skin to create a distinctive and lasting impression.

Alex is crafted for individuals who appreciate fresh and optimistic fragrances.

Designed to create an uplifting aura, the scent aims to complement everyday moments with understated sophistication.

The collection also features Bespoke, a fragrance line formulated using premium fragrance oils sourced from Europe. Designed for both perfume enthusiasts and everyday consumers, the line reflects Beautéderm's vision of making high-quality fragrances accessible while celebrating the confidence that scent can inspire.

Among the fragrances under the Bespoke line is Rein, which combines bright citrus notes with clean neroli to produce a fresh, refined finish. It offers a sweeter fragrance profile with comforting depth, while Audrey blends luminous and soft notes to create a sophisticated scent that celebrates elegance and self-expression.

Beyond the introduction of its latest fragrances, the launch underscored Beautéderm's longstanding relationships with its celebrity ambassadors.

During the event, Sunshine and Alex reflected on their years of friendship with Tan, sharing how their bond has developed over time.

Tan, in return, emphasized that Beautéderm places great value on cultivating genuine relationships with its endorsers, describing these partnerships as being founded on trust, loyalty, and mutual support rather than solely on business.

She also noted that the company has remained supportive of both Garcia and Castro not only in their professional endeavors but also throughout significant milestones in their personal lives.

With its newest perfume collection, Beautéderm said it presents more than a range of fragrances.

The launching of the perfume reflects the brand's philosophy that authenticity, meaningful relationships, and personal confidence are values that can be expressed through scent as much as through lasting partnerships.