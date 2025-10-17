Beautederm: 16 Years of Beauty, Confidence, Empowerment

For 16 glowing years, Beautéderm has been a name synonymous with trust, elegance, and timeless beauty. Founded in 2009 in Angeles City by visionary entrepreneur Rhea Anicoche-Tan, the proudly Filipino brand has grown from a humble start-up into one of the country’s leading beauty and wellness empires — inspiring confidence and empowering lives nationwide.

To celebrate this milestone, Beautéderm is treating its loyal customers to a month-long anniversary sale featuring exciting promos across its sub-brands — Belle Dolls, BeautéHaus, BlancPro, Beauté Beanery, and A-List Avenue.

“We are grateful to the consumers who have supported us for 16 years and continue to do so,” said Beautéderm’s President and CEO Rhea Tan. “They have brought us to where we are today, and we are honored to be among the leaders in the beauty industry. Our mission goes beyond products — it’s about uplifting people’s confidence and giving back to communities in need.”

Known for her authenticity and drive, Tan reflected on the brand’s longevity amid shifting beauty trends. “Trends come and go, but timeless beauty remains. What never changes is our promise to stay true and honest about the quality of what we offer,” she shared.

Tan’s own journey — from selling soaps at home to leading a multimillion-peso enterprise — continues to inspire women entrepreneurs across the country.

“It always warms my heart when people call me aspirational,” she smiled. “But what’s even more rewarding is seeing more women succeed in business. Beautéderm has helped many of our female franchisees achieve their dreams, and that’s something I’m truly proud of.”

Beautéderm’s success story is also shared by its family of A-list ambassadors who have stood by the brand through the years, including Piolo Pascual, Maja Salvador, Dennis Trillo, Sam Milby, Jennylyn Mercado, and its original endorser Carlo Aquino.

As the company celebrates its 16th year, Tan hinted at a major surprise announcement soon to be revealed.

“We have something phenomenal in store to close our anniversary celebration. We’re deeply thankful for everyone’s love and loyalty — and we can’t wait to share the next exciting chapter of Beautéderm with all of you.”

From one woman’s dream to a nationwide movement for beauty and empowerment, Beautéderm continues to shine — 16 years strong and endlessly radiant.